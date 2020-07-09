EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Stanley-Boyd School District Bus Drivers and Cooks are so deserving of the Sunshine Award. Every day they work hard to put together delicious lunches for hundreds of children in the district. They deliver the lunches with a smile and make each kid feel important. Thank you, you are the shining stars of Stanley-Boyd.

A School Counselor

The Annen Family

