The Stanley-Boyd School District Bus Drivers and Cooks

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Stanley-Boyd School District Bus Drivers and Cooks are so deserving of the Sunshine Award.  Every day they work hard to put together delicious lunches for hundreds of children in the district.  They deliver the lunches with a smile and make each kid feel important.  Thank you, you are the shining stars of Stanley-Boyd.

