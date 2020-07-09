UPDATE: All lanes of US Highway 53 South near I-94 open after crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of US 53 and I-94 are open again after a crash this morning.

A semi crash in Eau Claire had people evacuate from their homes and businesses and closed Highway 53 for about eight hours today.

The semi was carrying hazardous materials tipped over around seven this morning on Highway 53 on Eau Claire's southside near the I-94 ramp.

Residents and businesses within a 1/3rd mile radius of the crash were evacuated for about an hour. Law enforcement set up areas for people who were displaced.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says ammonium nitrate and diesel fuel spilled from the semi. Ammonium nitrate is a common fertilizer and can be highly explosive.

The highway reopened around 3 p.m.

Eau Claire Fire says they worked with the DNR and State AG Department to minimize any amount of material getting into any sewer drains, but they could not confirm any contamination.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The evacuation has been lifted and people may return to their homes and businesses, according to Eau Claire Police. Hwy 53 will remain closed for quite some time.

Eau Claire Emergency Management told WEAU that the semi spilled ammonium nitrate, diesel and fertilizer.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Residents and businesses within a 1/3 mile radius of a crash on Highway 53 are being evacuated, as authorities handle a hazardous material spill.

A semi appeared tipped over at the 85.2 mile marker on Highway 53 near I-94. The Eau Claire Police Department tweeted that residences in the Gatehouse Drive/House Road area and businesses in the Bullis Farm Road area are being evacuated. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as well while crews clear the spill.

US Highway 53 South is closed north of I-94 because of a crash on US-53 Southbound, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The on-ramp from Golf Road to Hwy 53 Southbound is also closed. Altoona Fire, Eau Claire Fire, and Wisconsin State Patrol are all responding to the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: US-53 southbound closed north of I-94 in Eau Claire County due to crash. https://t.co/UpZfOHQQqL pic.twitter.com/jAzhp6rkkL — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) July 9, 2020

