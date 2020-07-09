Advertisement

UPDATE: All lanes of US Highway 53 South near I-94 open after crash

Highway 53 closed north of I-94 after crash, evacuations underway.
Highway 53 closed north of I-94 after crash, evacuations underway.
By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of US 53 and I-94 are open again after a crash this morning.

 A semi crash in Eau Claire had people evacuate from their homes and businesses and closed Highway 53 for about eight hours today. 

The semi was carrying hazardous materials tipped over around seven this morning on Highway 53 on Eau Claire's southside near the I-94 ramp.

Residents and businesses within a 1/3rd mile radius of the crash were evacuated for about an hour. Law enforcement set up areas for people who were displaced.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says ammonium nitrate and diesel fuel spilled from the semi. Ammonium nitrate is a common fertilizer and can be highly explosive.  

 The highway reopened around 3 p.m.

Eau Claire Fire says they worked with the DNR and State AG Department to minimize any amount of material getting into any sewer drains, but they could not confirm any contamination.

------------------------------------------------------

We’ll have more information as it’s made available.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

