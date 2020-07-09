Advertisement

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.
FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

In an open letter published this week in a journal, two scientists from Australia and the U.S. wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.”

The researchers, along with more than 200 others, appealed for national and international authorities, including WHO, to adopt more stringent protective measures.

WHO has long dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus is spread in the air except for certain risky medical procedures, such as when patients are first put on breathing machines.

In a change to its previous thinking, WHO noted on Thursday that studies evaluating COVID-19 outbreaks in restaurants, choir practices and fitness classes suggested the virus might have been spread in the air.

Airborne spread “particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out,” WHO said.

Still, officials also pointed out that other modes of transmission — like contaminated surfaces or close contacts between people in such indoor environments — might also have explained the disease's spread.

WHO's stance also recognized the importance of people spreading COVID-19 without symptoms, a phenomenon the organization has long downplayed.

WHO has repeatedly said such transmission is “rare” despite a growing consensus among scientists globally that asymptomatic spread likely accounts for a significant amount of transmission. The agency said that most spread is via droplets from infected people who cough or sneeze, but added that people without symptoms are also capable of transmitting the disease.

“The extent of truly asymptomatic infection in the community remains unknown,” WHO said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status.

News

Altoona Public Library offers “Library by Appointment” hours

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Altoona Public Library is now offering “Library by Appointment” hours where patrons will be able to browse the library.

News

COVID-19 precuations in place at Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls is helping to fill a gap this summer after the fair is canceled due to COVID-19. However, this event comes at the end of a week when Chippewa County moved to a high risk level for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Judge halts 1st federal execution in 17 years, citing virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

National Politics

Storm clouds hang over Trump’s attempted campaign reboot

Updated: 1 hours ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday he wants to see more people get COVID-19 so they can "start reaching an immunity."

News

$4.6 Million to City of Eau Claire for COVID-19 Response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The City of Eau Claire received $4.6 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

Court

MN man enters not guilty plea in Buffalo County homicide, hiding corpse case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Rochester, Minnesota man has entered a not guilty plea in Buffalo County after being accused of killing and hiding the body of a woman.

National

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was transferred to the same federal lockup in Otisville where he was serving time for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release, his attorney said Friday.

National

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.