3 arrested after shots fired in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people have been arrested after officers investigated shots fired in La Crosse on July 9.

According to officials, Roy Bullard, 19, and Mahlaki Delacruz, 18, and one juvenile have all been arrested in connection to the case.

La Crosse Police were dispatched to the 200 block of 8th Street in La Crosse for reports of multiple gun shots. Law enforcement found a gun was shot into a residence but nobody was inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.