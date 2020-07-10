$4.6 Million to City of Eau Claire for COVID-19 Response

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire received $4.6 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

The money will support transit costs and include installation of new driver protection barriers and a new fare collection system.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.