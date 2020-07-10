Altoona Public Library offers “Library by Appointment” hours

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Altoona Public Library is now offering “Library by Appointment” hours where patrons will be able to browse the library.

The number of people in the building will be limited and social distancing is required. Patrons are strongly encouraged to bring and wear a mask. Disposable masks are available for free on request.

