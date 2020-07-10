Blue Ox Music Festival canceled

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second time this year, the Blue Ox Music Festival was forced to cancel it’s event due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place June 11th-13th, but was pushed back to August 27th-29th, in hopes that health conditions would have improved to allow the event to take place. The festival plans to return in 2021, on June 10th-12th.

Organizers released the following statement:

“It is with saddened hearts that we must announce our rescheduled August dates will be unfeasible. We have been doing everything we could to ensure the best chance of having a Blue Ox Music Festival this year. Unfortunately, this will not be possible. A gathering of our festival’s size would not be safe nor allowed under Eau Claire City-County Health guidelines. All ticket buyers should have already received an e-mail with instructions for receiving refunds.

We will greatly miss seeing our Blue Ox Family this year. This festival means as much to us as it does to all of you. The friendships and camaraderie surrounding this community over the last 5 years has been truly amazing. There will be brighter days, when we will all be able to come together and party in the Pines. Until then focus on your local community, treat each other kindly, and take care of yourselves. We look forward to seeing you all again!

Take care,From all of us at Blue Ox Music Festival”

