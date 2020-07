EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Carmen Abramczak deserves the Sunshine Award for working as a CNA at the nursing home. She is also a firefighter, a wife, and a mother of three who she schools at home during this shut down. She is not thanked for all she does and my hat is off to her. Your mother and father love you.

Sally Seaman

