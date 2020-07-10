ECPD: Gas line shut off, evacuation order lifted

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: According to the fire department, it was an eight inch high pressure gas line that’s part of a construction project that was cut. The power is back on, but about 50 customers are still without gas.

--

UPDATE: The Eau Claire Police Department says the evacuation is lifted and the streets are being opened. Xcel Energy got the gas line shut off and neighbors can come back home. The power and gas to homes should be restored soon.

--

UPDATE: The Eau Claire Police Department is evacuating Chippewa, Niagara, Broadway, and Hudson St from 1st through 2nd Avenue. Owen Park is also being evacuated.

A gas line was cut in the area of 1st and Water. Xcel Energy and ECFD are on scene.

---

UPDATE: The Eau Claire Police Department says a gas line was accidentally cut in the area of 1st and Water Streets. The police department is evacuating residents in the area of Chippewa & Niagara Street/1st and 2nd Avenue.

Please avoid the area.

---

Emergency crews and Xcel Energy are on the scene of a potential gas leak in Eau Claire.

WEAU’s photographer at the scene says this is near Water Street, in the area of Owen Park. Please avoid that area at this time.

WEAU is working to get more details, and we’ll bring you any updates as we get them.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.