Eau Claire is looking for its next city manager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire is beginning the process of searching for a new City Manager as the current one is set to retire.

In February, Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters announced his plans to retire in May.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peters has stayed on as city manager for the immediate future.

Thursday afternoon, the city council discussed the process of hiring the next city manager.

The city is working with Baker Tilly, a consulting firm, to help in the search.

Eau Claire is undergoing a national search to find the next Chief Executive Officer of the city.

During the work session the council discussed the best ways the reach out to those candidates.

That includes a recruitment brochure, and advertising on places like social media and through other websites.

