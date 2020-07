EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Elaine Weline for the Sunshine Award. Elaine has maintained the website CVTCRetirees.com and the related Facebook pages. This keeps all retirees of the college updated on happenings at the college and updates among the retirees. We are so appreciative of all the work she does.

Her Fellow Retirees

