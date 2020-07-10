Advertisement

How renters are being looked after during tough times

Rental managers say it's better to reach out sooner rather than later
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to extra unemployment benefits and the federal stimulus package, renters have largely been able to survive the initial months of the COVID19 pandemic. But, those extra benefits come to an end and eviction moratoriums expire at the end of the month.

As COVID19 cases are on the rise in many states, including Wisconsin, it adds more uncertainty to the economy and the job market, and many people who rent face a shaky future.

Unemployment is still high in Wisconsin, and the latest numbers from the state's department of workforce development show regular initial claims for benefits were close to five times higher last week than the same week one year ago.

The loss of income has hit hard for those in the Chippewa Valley who are unable to pay their rent, as noticed by one rental operations manager, Mary Proznik, Rentals Operations Manager at Riverbend told WEAU,

“We have a lot of renters that work service industry, they were laid off, they didn’t get their unemployment checks in time, they had no income coming in”.

This is not a new problem for the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council. But, this time there is a difference.

“The COVID pandemic has really just made everything so much worse and it’s caused problems for so many more families,”

Said Dale Karls, Western Dairyland Communications Coordinator,

"We have never received so many phone calls from people who need rental assistance before".

With times being tough, rental companies are working to make sure people aren't shut out of their homes.

“We reached out to the owners that we manage for and asked them how accommodating can you be? And they were all more than willing to be helpful,” Proznik said.

Proznik also says this help has even included setting renters up with payment arrangements.

"We tried the hardest we possibly could to make sure they could stay in their homes and so far so good".

Recently, Western Dairyland EOC announced a new federally funded program for those who need additional relief.

Karls says it's only been going on for a month and 600 households have already been placed on the list for support.

But the program is temporary. They are expecting the money to run out in October.

Rental managers want you to know it’s all right to reach out for help, Proznik said,

“Some people think its embarrassing and its hard but just remember everyone is struggling, no matter what your income level is, everyone has been impacted by this some way shape or form, there’s no shame in that, we get it,”

If you think you’ll need rental assistance, don’t wait, and if you’re worried you might not be able to pay rent, it’s best to reach out to your landlord sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New ECASD superintendent talks about COVID-19 pandemic, Reopening of schools

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher
The Eau Claire Area School District's new superintendent, Michael Johnson talks about the challenges he faces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homepage

CRBL cancels league games for the summer

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The CRBL hasn’t missed a season since World War 2. Now, league leadership had to make the gut wrenching decision to call off their already shortened season.

News

Baldwin introduces “Rebuild Main Street Act”

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced federal legislation looking to put Wisconsinites back to work, and state republicans have a proposal to get unemployment to those who need it.

National

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho.

Latest News

News

Chamber requests local businesses to wear masks

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Shopping around the area may look a little different in the near future as more local businesses are encouraged to require masks.

News

UPDATE: Grand Avenue situation resolved peacefully

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Amie Winters
Officers have closed Grand Avenue as negotiators work at a home there.

Breaking News

Missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl found dead

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT
The search for a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl came to a tragic end late Tuesday morning when her body was discovered in a rural farm area, not far from her home.

News

Spending habits during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people out of work, and changed spending habits for others.

Homepage

Butterfly House returns this summer

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Butterfly House is in Fall Creek and has been getting prepared for their opening since Spring.

Homepage

Fourth of July Celebrations

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
With another holiday landing amidst the corona virus pandemic, people had to adjust their plans accordingly once again