Kathy Froiland

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kathy Froiland for the Sunshine Award.  Kathy is someone who radiates sunshine and happiness with everyone she comes into contact with.  She is full of fun and I look up to her.  She is a beautician and her schedule will be filled once her salon opens back up.  Clients come to have their hair done but leave with so much more.  She is essential to many and beautiful inside and out.

Debra Bowe

