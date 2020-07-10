La Crosse Co. National Guard testing site maxes out of kits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

All 400 of the free COVID-19 test kits were used at a National Guard testing site in La Crosse Friday.

This was the first site available since La Crosse County has experienced a surge in cases.

Around 60 cars were lined up and ready at opening with wait times averaging around an hour throughout the day.

Anyone in the community with at least one symptom could be tested and will receive results in three to five days.

The health department says a lot planning goes into getting the sites to the county.

“A lot of work goes into coordinating it with people on our team and also directly with the National Guard,” said Nicole Kragness, a La Crosse County Health Department registered sanitarian. “They have to plan an appropriate site and the right amount of people to work and staff the site.”

The health department maxed out of all 400 test kits just before 5 p.m.

Those who were unable to be tested Friday are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare providers.

Two more testing sites are being planned for the nearby future-- one in Onalaska and another in downtown La Crosse.

