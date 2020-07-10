Making the move during the COVID-19 pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’ve ever moved, you know what a hassle it can be to get things from one place to the next.

In the past, hiring movers helped solved that problem. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, some may worry just how safe hiring movers is. Dan the Moving Man owner Tyler Heath says his business is prepared to help you move safely.

If you’re thinking about moving, you probably have some concerns about hiring a moving company during the pandemic. (WEAU)

Since the pandemic, we’ve actually been busier than normal,” Heath says. “a lot of customers don’t want just anybody coming into their homes, they don’t want their friends coming in. They don’t know how they are taking the precautions on moving and they don’t have the right stuff to move in general.”

Heath says his company is taking extra steps to keep customers safe by disinfecting the trucks and moving blankets - while also taking temperatures of the crew to make sure no one has a fever. Heath also has implemented a new policy to ensure his crew is safe as well, which includes taking the temperature of customers. For Dan the Moving Man supervisor Daniel Kottwitz, the rules are unusual but necessary.

“It’s not usual, so we really had to figure out what’s got to change and how we are going to stay safe with our customers and within the crew,” Kottwitz says. “If one person gets it within the crew, everyone is going to get it. We really stay on our game keeping everything clean, if you’re feeling sick staying home, wearing masks when necessary.”

Heath says some of these new procedures will carry on, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“I think we will take a little more safety and just kill the germs a little more often,” Heath says. “It smells better in the trucks and i think people appreciate clean blankets.”

But as for right now, Kottwitz says they are glad to still be working.

“Surprisingly, I couldn’t say I’ve noticed a difference in workload,” Kottwitz says. “It’s been smooth sailing ever since it started.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.