Marlo Orth

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Marlo Orth a Sunshine Award.  We live in St. John’s Apartments, a building of 125 apartments, and before COVID-19 Marlo was making sure that whatever was needed was taken care of.  He tries to keep up with all the people and everything here at St. John’s.  It is not unusual to see him here on Saturdays and Sundays, especially since the stay in place order.  Marlo has been here at all hours and every day of the week wiping down anything he thinks we may touch to try to keep us safe.  He goes above and beyond what is called for in a manager.  We want him to know his efforts are very much appreciated.  With people wanting to thank him, I am sure the list would be very long.  He brings smiles to us and tries to keep people aware and safe.

Joan Johnson and Joyce Borgwardt

