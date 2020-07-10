NWSF hosts Fair Food Shindig

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Even though the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is not happening this week, a new event is still happening at the fairgrounds. Friday through Sunday, you can still get a "taste" of the fair at the Fair Food Shindig.

Stop by the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls to support the food vendors and spread out on the grounds to enjoy some fair food. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To make sure everyone is staying safe, they will be spacing food stands far apart. Food stand workers engaging the customer are required to wear Face Masks and gloves. Hand sanitation available for customers when ordering, paying for, and receiving food. Social distance markings will be on the pavement leading up to food stands to identify spacing.

Customers will drive in, park their vehicles, walk to food stands. Recommended social distancing and face mask usage. Customers purchase foods to take home or use picnic tables spread out on venue grassy areas. Restrooms will be cleaned with one-way traffic, social distancing, and face mask usage recommended.

There will be a variety of favorite fair food available at the Fair Food Shindig:

· Optimist Club Stand

· Fried cheese curds, corndogs, french fries, hot dogs, chili dogs, soda & water.

· Kiwanis Club Stand

· Ice cream, caramel apples, popcorn, coffee, soda, water, main street café pies

· Island Vibe Food Stand

· Jerk chicken, jerk pork, grilled pork sandwich, brown stew beef, rice & beans, french fries for plates, steamed cabbage, fried plantains

· Chippewa Valley Cheesesteak

· Cheesesteak sandwich, shrimp po'boy, crispy chicken tender wrap, the gym membership (thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, cheese sauce, chicken tenders, waffle fries, mozzarella sticks, mayo and ketchup), chicken tender basket, cheesesteak fries, crispy shrimp wrap w/sweet chili sauce, cheesesteak wrap, cheesesteak cheeseburger, california burger, cowboy burger, doughnut burger, bacon double cheeseburger, breakfast burger, buffalo curd burger, fried fish sandwich, crispy chicken salad

· TNT Concessions

· Deep fried grilled cheese – 4 sandwiches – bacon & cheese, pepperoni & cheese, pepper jack cheese and plain cheese, water, soda, lemonade, Campbell’s™ tomato soup

