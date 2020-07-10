EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Pastor Christine Emerson and Pastor Julie Brenden are pastors at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They have moved their worship online during this difficult time. Not only are they available for the community on Sundays, but they provide much more throughout the week by holding Wednesday worship and other virtual events. They are helping the community cope and care for one another during this challenging time and they are doing it with kindness and grace. I want to thank them for their caring nature and all their hard work. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Kristy Polden

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.