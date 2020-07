EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to give Dan Schnabel a Sunshine Award. Recently a bad storm hit our area which caused a tree limb to come through our house. There was so much damage but we called Dan, a carpenter, to help. God bless this man; he does excellent work. Our house is 100 years old but you would never know it after he was done with the work. Excellent Job!

Laura Hoover

