Advertisement

The 91st Wisconsin FFA Convention comes to an end

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 91st Wisconsin FFA Convention, which has been held on line this week because of the Coronavirus pandemic, will wrap up later this morning. The major announcements at today's session will be naming the 4 Stars over Wisconsin, the naming of the new state officer team for 2020-2021 and who will lead the organization for the next year as president. Just before all those announcements, outgoing president Collin Weltzien of Arcadia will deliver his retiring address.

Also this week the national FFA organization announced that this year’s convention will also be a virtual event held during the week of October 28th. That decision was made by the National FFA staff and backed by the national board of directors. At the same time FFA leaders announced they have signed a 2 year contract extension with Indianapolis, meaning the convention will stay there at least through 2033.

New numbers put together by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that states and cities with large meat processing plants have seen some huge numbers of Covid-19 related illnesses and death. Through the end of April, the CDC reports packing plants had 17,358 cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths because of the virus. The plants studied employ over a half million workers at 3,500 different facilities.

A national agriculture leader has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Zippy Duval who has been the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation since 2016 tested positive earlier this week for the virus. Duval told the media he feels fine but will quarantine himself and work from his farm in Georgia.

Governor Tony Evers has appointed a farmer to the State Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection. Doug Rebout of Janesville, who raises 4,200 acres of crops and feeds cattle on his farm, was named this week to the board. Rebout is also president of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association and a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Altoona Public Library offers “Library by Appointment” hours

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Altoona Public Library is now offering “Library by Appointment” hours where patrons will be able to browse the library.

News

COVID-19 precuations in place at Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls is helping to fill a gap this summer after the fair is canceled due to COVID-19. However, this event comes at the end of a week when Chippewa County moved to a high risk level for COVID-19.

News

$4.6 Million to City of Eau Claire for COVID-19 Response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The City of Eau Claire received $4.6 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

Court

MN man enters not guilty plea in Buffalo County homicide, hiding corpse case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Rochester, Minnesota man has entered a not guilty plea in Buffalo County after being accused of killing and hiding the body of a woman.

National

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Wisconsin sets a record high for the second straight day with 845 new positive test results on Friday, Eau Claire County with 9.

News

Man charged with homicide as a hate crime in fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Fond du Lac man is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white.

News

Chippewa County with 3 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County reported a total of 132 positive test results of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

News

Royal Credit Union ranked top credit union in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
Royal Credit Union is ranked as the #1 credit union in Wisconsin by Forbes in the 2020 “America’s Best-in-State Credit Unions” publication

Crime

3 arrested after shots fired in La Crosse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three people have been arrested after officers investigated shots fired in La Crosse on July 9.

News

UPDATE: Authorities locate Prairie du Chien man after three-year-old dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old Prairie du Chien man following the death of a three-year-old boy.