The 91st Wisconsin FFA Convention comes to an end

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 91st Wisconsin FFA Convention, which has been held on line this week because of the Coronavirus pandemic, will wrap up later this morning. The major announcements at today's session will be naming the 4 Stars over Wisconsin, the naming of the new state officer team for 2020-2021 and who will lead the organization for the next year as president. Just before all those announcements, outgoing president Collin Weltzien of Arcadia will deliver his retiring address.

Also this week the national FFA organization announced that this year’s convention will also be a virtual event held during the week of October 28th. That decision was made by the National FFA staff and backed by the national board of directors. At the same time FFA leaders announced they have signed a 2 year contract extension with Indianapolis, meaning the convention will stay there at least through 2033.

New numbers put together by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that states and cities with large meat processing plants have seen some huge numbers of Covid-19 related illnesses and death. Through the end of April, the CDC reports packing plants had 17,358 cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths because of the virus. The plants studied employ over a half million workers at 3,500 different facilities.

A national agriculture leader has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Zippy Duval who has been the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation since 2016 tested positive earlier this week for the virus. Duval told the media he feels fine but will quarantine himself and work from his farm in Georgia.

Governor Tony Evers has appointed a farmer to the State Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection. Doug Rebout of Janesville, who raises 4,200 acres of crops and feeds cattle on his farm, was named this week to the board. Rebout is also president of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association and a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change.

