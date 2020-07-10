Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire international student reacts to ICE policy

An announcement earlier this week from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will require students with F-1 visas to leave the United States if their classes go online this fall.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An announcement earlier this week from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will require students with F-1 visas to leave the United States if their classes go online this fall.

At UW-Eau Claire, classes are scheduled to be in person, but 151 UW-EC students on F-1 visas could be affected by this policy if classes were to move online.

One of those students is incoming senior Emerson Ngu, who has been studying psychology and economics at UW-Eau Claire for the last two years after coming to the school from Malaysia.

“Coming to the U.S. gives me a lot more opportunity being involved in different internships, organizations, research projects, things i wouldn’t be able to do at home,” Ngu says.

Emerson Ngu, a UW-Eau Claire senior from Malaysia
Emerson Ngu, a UW-Eau Claire senior from Malaysia(WEAU)

As he approaches his senior year, Ngu says it is unnerving to hear about this new policy.

“We are just waiting and hoping things work out for the better,” Ngu says. “This is just another layer adding on to how anxious and nervous some students are feeling right now.”

At the Center for International Education, Director Colleen Marchwick says they have been working with students and discussing options with university lawyers.

“We have a group of students in the U.S. who are here wondering if they will be asked to leave and then we have a group of students who left because of COVID-19 concerns wondering ‘what does this means for me'?” Marchwick says.

Ngu says if he were required to leave the U.S., he has concerns about expensive flights home and taking classes online while living in a different time zone.

Marchwick says there are concerns that some students would not have access to adequate resources in their home countries.

“It is an evolving situation which is unfortunate because it can increase anxiety for the students,” Marchwick says. “We have had to discuss how we would respond.”

While disappointed, Ngu says he is not surprised by the current situation but hopes he can stay in Eau Claire to finish his degrees.

“When something like this happens and your parents have been working years to put you though this and you don’t know if you’re going to be able to fulfill this dream they have for you I think that is really tough,” Ngu says.

149 UW-Eau Claire students with J-1 visas are not affected by the new policy. Harvard and MIT have both sued the Trump Administration over the policy change. University officials say they are keeping a close eye on the evolving situation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Altoona Public Library offers “Library by Appointment” hours

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Altoona Public Library is now offering “Library by Appointment” hours where patrons will be able to browse the library.

News

COVID-19 precuations in place at Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls is helping to fill a gap this summer after the fair is canceled due to COVID-19. However, this event comes at the end of a week when Chippewa County moved to a high risk level for COVID-19.

News

$4.6 Million to City of Eau Claire for COVID-19 Response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The City of Eau Claire received $4.6 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

Court

MN man enters not guilty plea in Buffalo County homicide, hiding corpse case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Rochester, Minnesota man has entered a not guilty plea in Buffalo County after being accused of killing and hiding the body of a woman.

National

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Wisconsin sets a record high for the second straight day with 845 new positive test results on Friday, Eau Claire County with 9.

News

Man charged with homicide as a hate crime in fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Fond du Lac man is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white.

News

Chippewa County with 3 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County reported a total of 132 positive test results of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

News

Royal Credit Union ranked top credit union in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
Royal Credit Union is ranked as the #1 credit union in Wisconsin by Forbes in the 2020 “America’s Best-in-State Credit Unions” publication

Crime

3 arrested after shots fired in La Crosse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three people have been arrested after officers investigated shots fired in La Crosse on July 9.

News

UPDATE: Authorities locate Prairie du Chien man after three-year-old dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old Prairie du Chien man following the death of a three-year-old boy.