UW-La Crosse ranked no. 2 in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One area school is being recognized as a top-ranked university in Wisconsin.

UW-La Crosse is ranked as the number two public university in the state and fourth overall.

The ranking was done by StateUniversity.com based on U.S. Government surveys and reports.

Student-to-faculty ratio, test scores, and student retention were all factored into the ranking.

The school credits its admissions department for connecting with potential students early-on and providing personal attention.

“When they get to the campus, we have people that are obviously teaching and coaching and advising and doing a great job with that,” said Joe Gow, Chancellor of UWL. “It’s nice to see that acknowledged in a survey like this which includes school’s from all over the country.”

UWL currently has a 19:1 student-to-faculty ratio and an 84 percent retention rate of first year students.

The school’s most popular areas of study are biology, psychology, exercise and sports science, and education.

