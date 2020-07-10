UPDATE: Gov. Evers releases statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement in response to today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling:

”The People’s Budget made historic investments in better roads, better schools, and better healthcare, but clearly Republicans will continue doing whatever they can to prevent us from doing good work for Wisconsinites.”Today’s ruling departs from decades of precedent and only creates chaos and confusion. As I said yesterday, we’re not going to let folks who are bitter about an election that happened nearly two years ago stop us from getting things done for the people of our state.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sidestepped a chance to rein in the governor’s veto power. The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others. It also declined to rule in another case challenging partial vetoes former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in 2017, saying the challenge filed after he left office was too late. Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country. The ruling Friday came after the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld laws that the Legislature passed during a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ powers before he took office.

