Altoona H.S. finally able to hold graduation for Class of 2020

By Jesse Horne
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It took until early July, but Altoona High School’s outgoing seniors were able to graduate Friday.

The ceremony was outside at Oakleaf Stadium, and has been updated to reflect current health guidelines – including Eau Claire County’s existing health order. Graduates were spaced out and wore face masks as they received their diploma.

“If this year has taught us anything, it is that life is unpredictable and storms will come,” Altoona High School principal Jim Reif said during Friday’s ceremony. “Our attitude as we face the storms has such a big impact on the lives we lead. When the world locked us down it was normal to mourn, to question in distress, but if you look for the positive you can do so much with the time and an upbeat outlook can help you make better decisions.”

The graduation was split into two ceremonies, to limit the number of people attending each ceremony.

