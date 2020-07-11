Advertisement

Amplify Black Voices Rally in Eau Claire

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked outrage across the country and through western Wisconsin.

Even as the number of protests dwindles, one group in our area is working to keep the conversation going.

It was an evening filled with music and powerful stories.

“All of this trauma that has been going on in the black communities it’s been a series of silencing, a series of tossing it aside and it needs to be something that we are constantly addressing, something that we are constantly acknowledging,” said Organizer Eleni Seyoum.

It's been more than a month since protests took over cities across America following the death of George Floyd.

While the number of protests has died down, people in Eau Claire kept the momentum going Friday night with a rally.

Organizers say the purpose is to amplify black UWEC students, faculty, and community members' voices, as well as just keep the conversation going.

“There is a story and there is like humanity behind what people are trying to say and what they’re trying to do. So I just want people to keep having that conversation, actually keep listening and not just listening but also doing,” said Organizer Jasmine Baker.

Around a hundred people sat in Phoenix Park for the rally.

Aryanna Sabourin and her friends didn't have plans to attend, yet where drawn in while walking by the river.

“It’s really empowering. Everybody is protected and they’re respectful of each other and yeah it makes me feel really prideful that we’re actually like focusing on issues in our community and we’re willing to talk about it,” said Sabourin.

Multiple people also spoke on experiences they, and their friends, have gone through.

“Let’s inform them of what we black people go through. Because sometimes these people have no idea what we go through, they just come out and say things not because they are racist or not because of how they are trained but because they are not aware. It’s basically ignorance,” said Paul Agbashi.

“Finally I think this is the moment people are starting to wake up and realize that this is an actual problem and it needs to be addressed and we need to actually have political change, local change, actually start having that conversation so I think this is very important. Even after this event we want people to keep having that conversation and keep going,” explained Baker.

Donations were also collected; those will be delivered to Minneapolis communities that are in need of essential supplies.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week.

News

Wisconsin sees new high of 926 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A new update on COVID-19 cases has been released by the DHS for Saturday.

News

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems.

News

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters.

News

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.

Latest News

News

La Crosse County 4-H hosts blood drive

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
La Crosse County 4-H is serving the broader community by hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 17th, from 9am-2pm, in the basement of the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Center (300 4th St N, La Crosse).

News

Downtown Eau Claire announces marketing campaign to support reopening

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. is excited to announce a new digital content and marketing campaign to support the safe re-opening of downtown businesses: #Root4EC!

News

Dunn County house fire results in three deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
A house fire in Dunn County has resulted in the deaths of two adult males and one child Friday night.

Homepage

Altoona H.S. finally able to hold graduation for Class of 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
It took until early July, but Altoona High School's outgoing seniors were able to graduate Friday.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 19 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

New Business in Eau Claire Despite Trying Times

Updated: 19 hours ago
New Business in Eau Claire Despite Trying Times