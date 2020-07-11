Advertisement

Axe throwing club opens in Eau Claire despite challenging times

axe throwing business
axe throwing business(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Axe throwing has become a trendy new sport that continues to gain in popularity.

Now, Ironside Axe Club is making its way into the Chippewa Valley.

“This is our fourth location we’ve opened, our first weekend in Des Moines we had 300 people,” said Mark ‘Magnus’ Judish, co-owner of Ironside.

Magnus says axe throwing can be a great activity for all people, even during time like this,

“We’ve got people in wheel chairs, we have a blind gentleman who comes in, and it works for everybody … it’s not a matter of size it’s not a matter of strength, it’s a matter of consistency”.

Hitting a bullseye is no easy task, but neither is opening a business during a pandemic.

Opening the doors at their new location in Eau Claire has been somewhat of a different challenge according to the co-owner,

“We’ve just been sitting on this, waiting. We realize with the restrictions it’s going to be slow for a while, but the other option is to sit and do nothing, and were not happy sitting and doing nothing”

So instead, the family-run business is doing everything it can to introduce people to this activity in the safest ways possible.

"We do the best we can to stay six feet apart at all times, but there are times I have to step in to demonstrate something, we wear masks at all times when were in here and we ask that our customers do as well," said Magnus.

That way groups can still enjoy throwing axes together, all with the hope that Ironside Axe club hits the mark.

