Downtown Eau Claire announces marketing campaign to support reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. is excited to announce a new digital content and marketing campaign to support the safe re-opening of downtown businesses: #Root4EC!

The campaign invites the community and visitors back to their favorite, Downtown Eau Claire establishments and recreation activities.

Participating is easy:

1. Take a photo supporting a downtown business and upload it to Facebook or Instagram.

2. Tag the business and downtown Eau Claire, and include the hashtag #root4ec.

3. Win - Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. will enter participants into drawings for gift cards and other downtown Eau Claire swag.

The campaign features a powerful video entitled Portrait of Eau Claire, produced by Downtown Eau Claire’s own Hookd Promotions. The piece is an intimate portrait of the downtown business owners who need our support. The video was released on Downtown Eau Claire, Inc.‘s Facebook page on Tuesday evening and had 9,000 views within 48 hours.

Eau Claire area residents will soon start seeing the video and still photography promotions on platforms such as Facebook, Google, and YouTube! The campaign encourages area residents and visitors to #Root4EC on social media to support the people and places that make up the unique fabric that is Downtown Eau Claire.

Another interactive feature of the campaign is a #Root4EC Facebook profile frame that will be available for personal Facebook profile photos. Local cheerleaders of all ages and interests are encouraged to participate! Downtown businesses are taking extra steps, like sanitizing regularly, wearing masks, and providing outdoor seating, to make visits safe. They look forward to welcoming the community to revisit the sites and sounds that make up our downtown and define our connection to it.

For more information, please visit https://www.downtowneauclaire.org/root-4-eau-claire/ or contact us at downtown@eauclairewi.gov To watch the video Portrait of Eau Claire, please visit bit.ly/rootforec

