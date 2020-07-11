Advertisement

Dunn County house fire results in three deaths

Dunn County Fire
Dunn County Fire(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A house fire in Dunn County has resulted in the deaths of two adult males and one child Friday night.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, there were five people in the house at the 6800 block of 270th Ave when the fire started at around 10pm, and two adult females escaped with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week.

News

Wisconsin sees new high of 926 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A new update on COVID-19 cases has been released by the DHS for Saturday.

News

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems.

News

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters.

News

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.

Latest News

News

La Crosse County 4-H hosts blood drive

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
La Crosse County 4-H is serving the broader community by hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 17th, from 9am-2pm, in the basement of the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Center (300 4th St N, La Crosse).

News

Downtown Eau Claire announces marketing campaign to support reopening

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. is excited to announce a new digital content and marketing campaign to support the safe re-opening of downtown businesses: #Root4EC!

Homepage

Altoona H.S. finally able to hold graduation for Class of 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
It took until early July, but Altoona High School's outgoing seniors were able to graduate Friday.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 19 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

New Business in Eau Claire Despite Trying Times

Updated: 19 hours ago
New Business in Eau Claire Despite Trying Times