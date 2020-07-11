Dunn County house fire results in three deaths

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A house fire in Dunn County has resulted in the deaths of two adult males and one child Friday night.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, there were five people in the house at the 6800 block of 270th Ave when the fire started at around 10pm, and two adult females escaped with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

