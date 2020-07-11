Advertisement

Fay becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern New York

Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.(Source: NOAA)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England was downgraded twice Saturday morning as is moved over New York, forecasters said.

Post-tropical cyclone Fay was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Albany and had maximum sustained winds near 35 mph (55 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 5 a.m. advisory. The forecasters said the advisory would be its last for the system that was expected to continue moving north Saturday.

Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore town streets after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. It weakened once it hit land and was expected to dissipate Sunday, forecasters said.

Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals from Fay. The post-tropical low was expected to produce 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rain, with flash flooding possible in some areas.

The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday, forecasters said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for the system.

Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week.

National

VIDEO: Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down

Updated: 1 hours ago
One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.

National

Palace of Auburn Hills imploded

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.

National

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a California church that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.

News

Wisconsin sees new high of 926 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A new update on COVID-19 cases has been released by the DHS for Saturday.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

National

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
The impact has already been felt by families who lost kin — and by the health care workers who tried to save them.

National

Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

Updated: 4 hours ago
7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11.

News

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems.

News

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters.

Coronavirus

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 6 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.