La Crosse County 4-H hosts blood drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County 4-H is serving the broader community by hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 17th, from 9am-2pm, in the basement of the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Center (300 4th St N, La Crosse).

These days, over 600 blood drives have cancelled state-wide due to the pandemic, effectively draining the supply of over 15,000 blood donations. La Crosse County 4-H is working with the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to provide donations of all blood types that will help both of our local hospitals with their demand.

Safety precautions will be taken, and masks will be required (and provided if necessary). If you are interested in helping out the community by providing a blood donation, please visit here to register for a time slot: https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/206964 or call 608-785-9593 and we will assist you with reserving a spot.

