Winona Co. authorities launch death investigation

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona County Sheriff’s Office has spent Friday investigating the death of a woman, which authorities say was first reported by her husband, who said he killed her.

The call came just before 11 a.m. and was placed by a man in the 45000 block of County Road 12. That's just west of the city of Dakota, along the Mississippi River.

A release from the sheriff's office on Friday night said the man who made the call admitted to killing his wife. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries. He was later taken to a local hospital. The body of a woman was also found at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of either person involved and say there is no threat to the general public.

