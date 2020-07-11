Advertisement

Wisconsin sees new high of 926 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

By Katrina Henning
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new update on COVID-19 cases has been released by the DHS for Saturday.

The DHS is reporting a record-breaking 926 new positive test results on Saturday, bringing Wisconsin’s total to 35,679. 27,909 of those are recovered, or 78%.

There are 7 new deaths, bringing that total to 821.

Wisconsin has 11,093 new negative test results.

Eau Claire County has a total of 332 cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 9 cases. According to the latest information, 235 people in Eau Claire County are recovered.

In Chippewa County, there are 4 new cases, bringing that total to 129 confirmed cases. 2 cases have recovered, meaning Chippewa County has 39 active cases. They have no deaths.

Winona County has 5 new cases, for a total of 141, and no new deaths, leaving that total to 15.

La Crosse County has a total of 582 positive test results, with no deaths.

