Wisconsin sees new high of 926 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new update on COVID-19 cases has been released by the DHS for Saturday.
The DHS is reporting a record-breaking 926 new positive test results on Saturday, bringing Wisconsin’s total to 35,679. 27,909 of those are recovered, or 78%.
There are 7 new deaths, bringing that total to 821.
Wisconsin has 11,093 new negative test results.
Eau Claire County has a total of 332 cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 9 cases. According to the latest information, 235 people in Eau Claire County are recovered.
In Chippewa County, there are 4 new cases, bringing that total to 129 confirmed cases. 2 cases have recovered, meaning Chippewa County has 39 active cases. They have no deaths.
Winona County has 5 new cases, for a total of 141, and no new deaths, leaving that total to 15.
La Crosse County has a total of 582 positive test results, with no deaths.
