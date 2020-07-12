Advertisement

Altoona man turns 105

Friends and family come to celebrate Harry Boehm in a special way
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Turning 105 years old is always worthy of celebrating. But this birthday celebration was especially meaningful since COVID19 has kept Harry Boehm's family and friends from seeing him recently.

Eva Cullen, Harry's Granddaughter told WEAU,

“It’s been hard being separated from him”.

The state is currently not allowing senior living facilities to have any visitors.

"We missed him very much during this time," Said Chris Boehm, Harry's grandson.

But today, he turned 105 years old, so they found a way to celebrate.

“I’m so fortunate that grace allowed us to come and have a compassionate care visit it was a beautiful morning for me”

Kathy Bohem, Harry's daughter. And Harry's son, Kevin Boehm said,

"Happy birthday, were just really glad we get to celebrate it with him today"!

Cars filled with family and friends lined up at Prairie Point in Altoona to see Harry and wish him happy birthday.

Iris Boehm, Harry's grandchild told WEAU,

“The room always livens up when he’s in there”.

Rick Boehm, Harry’s son added,

“I’ve always felt fortunate to have the father I’ve had”.

“Faith, family, friends, food, and fun, all of those things have been very important to Harry, primarily his faith and in the end that’s pretty much what you have left”

Ellis Boehm, daughter in law of Harry said.

Five generations of Harry's family traveled to see him, even if it was for just a moment.

And although many of Harry’s favorite activities such as the Minnesota state fair and Oktoberfest, are canceled this year, this Blue Golds and Altoona high school super fan told his family he can’t wait until the action resumes.

