BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) - Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Village of Bruce continues to show off their town spirit.

Today was Bruce Stock Appreciation Day and it was filled with festivities. During the day there was a car show, venders and food set up throughout the town and tonight there was live music from South of 8, the Lincoln Boys and Chris Kroeze.

Today provided a big opportunity for local small business owners like 16-year old Brad Garley of Chetek, who sells kettle corn, to continue moving forward during difficult times.

Garley said, “We have had to do more of the smaller shows, more farmers market type stuff because they are still running, had to up food safety a little bit and stuff like that but its been good.”

He added, “I have really done well today, this is really good for the business, I am actually going to buy a bigger popper here in three days and this will help pay for that so it is really cool. I’m really excited and I’m really glad I came here, it’s a great place.”

