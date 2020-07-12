Advertisement

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) -- Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping. The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016. The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Whitney Miller, who teaches swimming in Lake Michigan, says she’s “loving” it. Miller says she was wearing a wetsuit in July last year.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday.

News

Bruce Stock Appreciation Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today was Bruce Stock Appreciation Day and it was filled with festivities. During the day there was a car show, venders and food set up throughout the town and tonight there was live music from South of 8, the Lincoln Boys and Chris Kroeze.

News

Pioneer Village Museum reopens

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After a long wait to reopen their doors, the Pioneer Village Museum in Barron County finally reopened today.

News

Masking up at the farmers market

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
If you've been to the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market this season, you might have noticed some new changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Homepage

Renovations underway for local Eau Claire church

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Eau Claire is being renovated.

News

Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week.

News

Wisconsin sees new high of 926 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A new update on COVID-19 cases has been released by the DHS for Saturday.

News

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems.

News

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters.

News

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.