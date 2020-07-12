Advertisement

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for Ukrainian jet shootdown

This Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.
This Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.

The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The report may signal a new phase in the investigation into the crash, as the aircraft’s black box flight recorder is due to be sent to Paris.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

Coronavirus

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and TERRY SPENCER
Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PABLO GORONDI
Infections are also on the rise in India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil.

National

Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

Updated: 2 hours ago
The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

Latest News

News

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday.

National Politics

Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.

National

Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.

National

Justice Dept. seeks to overturn order halting execution

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The Justice Department filed an emergency motion with a federal appeals court on Saturday seeking to move forward with the first federal execution in nearly two decades.

National

Much of Catholic church destroyed by fire during renovations for 250th anniversary

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The church was the fourth of a string of missions established across California by Franciscan priest Junipero Serra during the era of Spanish colonization.