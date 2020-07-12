Advertisement

Masking up at the farmers market

Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market asks shoppers to wear masks
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This year's Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market offers the same sights, smells and sounds as previous years.

However, you might have noticed a few new changes to this years market. Market organizers hope these changes can help limit the spread of the Coronavirus. Market board member Mary C. Anderson says for the most part, people are responding positively to the change.

If you've been to the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market this season, you might have noticed some new changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you've been to the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market this season, you might have noticed some new changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WEAU)

“We’ve got one-way traffic, we’re enforcing it to the best of our ability and most of the customers have been very respectful. Not visiting too long, buying their things and moving on, trying to keep social distance,” Anderson says. “On average, I would say about 80% or 85% of clients that come through market are doing some type of self-protection.”

Some vendors, like Pasia of Eau Claire, say they were at the market Saturday, helping family after a slow-down in other businesses.

“Today we actually had time to come hang out with my mom and help her out with the farmers market,” she says.

After requiring all vendors to wear face masks, market manager Diedra Barrickman says they are now urging all customers to wear one while shopping. Barrickman says they have given out close to 700 masks so far this season, a sign that many customers are willing to adhere to the new guidelines. But some customers, like Bob Rykal of Chetek, say he would like to see more people embracing the new rules.

“I’d like to see more people wearing mask than they are. I think the masks are all about protecting you rather than somebody else and I think people aren’t necessarily thinking that ways,” Rykal says. “They think their freedom is being breached by having to wear a mask and i don’t agree with that totally.”

“It was mandatory for our vendors to wear them and we ask, strongly recommend our customers wear them too,” Barrickman says. “We wish everyone would wear them all the time.”

“The market has been very well received,” Anderson says. “It hasn’t been perfect, but we are trying very very hard to keep not only the vendors, but all of our fantastic customers safe as they come through the market.”

Though this year is different vendors and customers are thankful the market can continue.

“We appreciate what all these farmers are doing for us locally,” Rykal says. “We generally come down here every Saturday when we can.”

“It is slower than it has been in previous years but we are thankful for what we have and thankful to hold a farmers market this year and give our local customers a place to be and a place to come and enjoy every Saturday,” Pasia says.

The Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market is open Wednesday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Thursday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping.

News

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday.

News

Bruce Stock Appreciation Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today was Bruce Stock Appreciation Day and it was filled with festivities. During the day there was a car show, venders and food set up throughout the town and tonight there was live music from South of 8, the Lincoln Boys and Chris Kroeze.

News

Pioneer Village Museum reopens

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After a long wait to reopen their doors, the Pioneer Village Museum in Barron County finally reopened today.

Latest News

Homepage

Renovations underway for local Eau Claire church

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Eau Claire is being renovated.

News

Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week.

News

Wisconsin sees new high of 926 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A new update on COVID-19 cases has been released by the DHS for Saturday.

News

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems.

News

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters.

News

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.