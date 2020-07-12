Pioneer Village Museum reopens

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - After a long wait to reopen their doors, the Pioneer Village Museum in Barron County finally reopened today.

The museum prides itself on educating people throughout Northwest Wisconsin about the history and the culture across the area. And throughout the day, visitors were able to experience that history.

It wasn't easy for the museum during the shutdown but they are happy to get back to providing the visitors with a fun experience.

The Pioneer Museum will now be open Friday through Sunday with plans to stay open for the rest of the season.

