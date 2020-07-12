Renovations underway for local Eau Claire church

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Unitarian Universalist congregation in Eau Claire is a historical building that was built in 1911. Its home to people of many beliefs and backgrounds, but it is much more than just a place for worship and prayer.

The building is also a venue for musicians, poetry readings, and many other community gatherings. And now the infrastructure is getting a much needed update.

Tim Hirsch, a founding member told WEAU,

“From 1911 to now, the exterior of the building has not had any major restoration”.

Replacing windows, replacing parts that are worn down and much more has all been able to be done thanks to grants and funds from the congregation and support from the Eau Claire historic preservation foundation.

Reverend Julianne Lepp said,

”the heart of this congregation has dwelled in this place and to take care of it physically is also to take care of ourselves spiritually”.

The church of Unitarian Universalists welcomes and represents people of all backgrounds and beliefs, who share the same simple values.

"We believe in love and inclusion, and we hope this place will continue to open its doors to LQBTQ people, to proclaim that black lives matter, and to be a place that is inclusive," said Lepp.

"Places of congregation where people come together for concerts, to have rallies, to sing and rejoice are always going to be essential."

And although the Coronavirus is keeping people from being present inside the building now, the restoration process will continue for when the church can safely open its doors again.

“It’s beautiful to know our building will be here for another 110 years past my ministry and that we will continue to be presence and beacon of hope in the Chippewa Valley”

The outdoor renovations should be finished within the next ten days, and once it is safe, they are very excited for everyone to be able to return to the building and see the new additions.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.