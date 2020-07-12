Advertisement

Renovations underway for local Eau Claire church

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Unitarian Universalist congregation in Eau Claire is a historical building that was built in 1911. Its home to people of many beliefs and backgrounds, but it is much more than just a place for worship and prayer.

The building is also a venue for musicians, poetry readings, and many other community gatherings. And now the infrastructure is getting a much needed update.

Tim Hirsch, a founding member told WEAU,

“From 1911 to now, the exterior of the building has not had any major restoration”.

Replacing windows, replacing parts that are worn down and much more has all been able to be done thanks to grants and funds from the congregation and support from the Eau Claire historic preservation foundation.

Reverend Julianne Lepp said,

”the heart of this congregation has dwelled in this place and to take care of it physically is also to take care of ourselves spiritually”.

The church of Unitarian Universalists welcomes and represents people of all backgrounds and beliefs, who share the same simple values.

"We believe in love and inclusion, and we hope this place will continue to open its doors to LQBTQ people, to proclaim that black lives matter, and to be a place that is inclusive," said Lepp.

"Places of congregation where people come together for concerts, to have rallies, to sing and rejoice are always going to be essential."

And although the Coronavirus is keeping people from being present inside the building now, the restoration process will continue for when the church can safely open its doors again.

“It’s beautiful to know our building will be here for another 110 years past my ministry and that we will continue to be presence and beacon of hope in the Chippewa Valley”

The outdoor renovations should be finished within the next ten days, and once it is safe, they are very excited for everyone to be able to return to the building and see the new additions.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Altoona H.S. finally able to hold graduation for Class of 2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
It took until early July, but Altoona High School's outgoing seniors were able to graduate Friday.

Homepage

Axe throwing club opens in Eau Claire despite challenging times

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Opening a business is always difficult, but the COVID19 pandemic has certainly not helped.

Homepage

How renters are being looked after during tough times

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
If you think you'll need rental assistance, don’t wait, and if you're worried you might not be able to pay rent, it's best to reach out to your landlord sooner rather than later.

News

New ECASD superintendent talks about COVID-19 pandemic, Reopening of schools

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher
The Eau Claire Area School District's new superintendent, Michael Johnson talks about the challenges he faces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Homepage

CRBL cancels league games for the summer

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The CRBL hasn’t missed a season since World War 2. Now, league leadership had to make the gut wrenching decision to call off their already shortened season.

News

Baldwin introduces “Rebuild Main Street Act”

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced federal legislation looking to put Wisconsinites back to work, and state republicans have a proposal to get unemployment to those who need it.

National

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho.

News

Chamber requests local businesses to wear masks

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Shopping around the area may look a little different in the near future as more local businesses are encouraged to require masks.

News

UPDATE: Grand Avenue situation resolved peacefully

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Amie Winters
Officers have closed Grand Avenue as negotiators work at a home there.

Breaking News

Missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl found dead

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT
The search for a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl came to a tragic end late Tuesday morning when her body was discovered in a rural farm area, not far from her home.