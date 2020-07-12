Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 12.

Monday, Jul. 13 - Thursday, Jul. 16 POSTPONED: 2020 Democratic National Convention - POSTPONED: 2020 Democratic National Convention * Takes place almost two weeks earlier in the year than the 2016 Convention, representing the earliest held by either party since 1992 (when the Democratic Convention was held on the exact the same dates), reportedly to give a longer period for the party to unify between the nomination and the election * This is the first time the Democratic Party has held a national convention in the Midwest, outside of Chicago, since 1916 * Postponed to the week of 17 Aug due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Weblinks: http://www.demconvention.com, https://twitter.com/demconvention

Contacts: Democratic National Convention press, press@demconvention.com, 1 980 249 5310