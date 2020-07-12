Wisconsin sees 769 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Department of Health Services for Wisconsin, the state is seeing 769 new cases today. The total number of positive tests is 36,448, with 78%, or 28,318 of those being recovered.

One death was reported in error, so the corrected total of deaths in Wisconsin is 820.

In Eau Claire, the county is reporting 338 cases, meaning there are 6 new cases on Sunday. As of the most recent information, 235 people have recovered.

In Chippewa County, there are 139 positive cases, an increase of 10. On Saturday, Chippewa County reported that they have 39 active cases and no deaths.

Winona is reporting 3 new cases, bringing their total to 144, 15 of which have died.

La Crosse County is seeing an increase of 4 cases, for a total of 586. They have seen no deaths.

Monroe County health officials report 5 new cases for total of 138 confirmed cases.

In Pepin County, one new case is confirmed bringing its total to 15.

Barron County is reporting 3 new cases today for a total of 46 in the county.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.