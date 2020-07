EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Amanda Iverson for the Sunshine Award. She is a wonderful hospice nurse. During this COVID outbreak she still comes once a week and makes everyone feel like family. She loves her patients like they are family and treats us like friends. Thank you, Amanda, for all you do.

From the Ladies in Durand

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.