Please consider Becci Tucker for your Sunshine Award. Becci started a group on Facebook called Sunshine on a Rainy Day. In the six days after it started there were 701 people who have joined. In a small county like Rusk County that is impressive. The concept is simple. You make up 3 baskets and you deliver them to others in the group and once you share yours and you receive yours you post them to the group. Becci has started something that has made a big impact in our community because it truly has brought sunshine into the lives of those in Rusk County. She has sparked a chain reaction of kindness, appreciation, and giving. A lot of the baskets have included local and small business items that help out our neighbors. What started out small has caught fire and brought warmth to those who it has impacted.

