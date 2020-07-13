Blugold Beginnings hosts coding camp

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This week, students are learning the basic coding skills they need to build websites.

The Blugold Beginnings Coding Camp started Monday, but because of COVID-19 this year's camp is a virtual setting.

Students from multiple states engaged in a virtual way and were able to learn how to code basic html to building games or applications.

Olu Famule says he was glad they were still able to hold the camp in a virtual way, so kids of all ages could learn how to code.

"They can still learn away from this physical location and also they'll leave with a feeling of interest in learning about coding and science, especially at a young age."

More than 15 volunteers from Eau Claire area tech firms are helping assist the youth with coding throughout the week.

The Jamf Nation Global Foundations provided a grant to support the program.

