Cathryn Steidl

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Cathryn Steidl for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Steidl is my daughter’s math teacher at South Middle School. During this time of school closures and Coronavirus she has gone above and beyond to provide math instruction. Just this last week she provided one-on-one instruction to my daughter on Memorial Day, her day off work! Thank you, Mrs. Steidl, for all of your help during this time.

Sheila Topper

