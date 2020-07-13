Chi-High seniors get special send-off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Seniors across the county are missing out on many high-school memories due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After COVID-19 canceled most of their senior year, seven Chippewa falls students got a unique send-off today at the SandBar and Grill. (WEAU)

One local bar made sure some seven recent Chippewa Falls graduates got the send-off the deserve. The students are also employees at the restaurant and according to the SandBar co-owners Seth and Katie Gebauer, it was important to them that those students got a senior send-off.

“We have seven staff members that are graduating this year and because they didn’t really have the proper end of the school year or prom or graduation ceremony,” said Seth Gebauer. “We wanted yo do something fun for them.”

“We’re always going to be that class, the Coronavirus class you could say,” says recent grad and bartender Alexis Zenner.

Each grad spent 45 minutes in a dunk tank with friends, family and even strangers trying to dunk them.

“People are excited to see it. Even if they don’t know the seniors and things like that they are willing to participate,” says Katie Gebauer. “I would say that we’ve had, at least 50 to 100 different people participate and we’ve only been doing it an hour and a half.”

Some of the restaurants regulars got into the celebration as well, according to server and grad Kailee Lien.

“One of the regulars put in 80 pounds of ice for me. I haven’t seen him yet here today, unfortunately,” Lien says. “I have a couple words I’d like to share with him. It was very cold but it was very fun.”

“I’ve heard it’s cold, so hopefully the last two girls warmed it up for me a little bit, but again I’m just thankful for the situation so I’ll take it,” says Zenner. “If it’s warm water, cold water, I’m just excited to hop in.”

But the event was more than a chance to dunk a senior, it was a way to say thank you.

“All the money we raise today is going to go back to those people for their college education as a way to give back to them,” Seth Gebauer says.

For the graduates, it was the best thing they could ask for.

“It means a lot that they are doing this for us,” Lien says. “I really appreciate it.”

