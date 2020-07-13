Advertisement

Chi-High seniors get special send-off

By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Seniors across the county are missing out on many high-school memories due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After COVID-19 canceled most of their senior year, seven Chippewa falls students got a unique send-off today at the SandBar and Grill.
After COVID-19 canceled most of their senior year, seven Chippewa falls students got a unique send-off today at the SandBar and Grill.(WEAU)

One local bar made sure some seven recent Chippewa Falls graduates got the send-off the deserve. The students are also employees at the restaurant and according to the SandBar co-owners Seth and Katie Gebauer, it was important to them that those students got a senior send-off.

“We have seven staff members that are graduating this year and because they didn’t really have the proper end of the school year or prom or graduation ceremony,” said Seth Gebauer. “We wanted yo do something fun for them.”

“We’re always going to be that class, the Coronavirus class you could say,” says recent grad and bartender Alexis Zenner.

Each grad spent 45 minutes in a dunk tank with friends, family and even strangers trying to dunk them.

“People are excited to see it. Even if they don’t know the seniors and things like that they are willing to participate,” says Katie Gebauer. “I would say that we’ve had, at least 50 to 100 different people participate and we’ve only been doing it an hour and a half.”

Some of the restaurants regulars got into the celebration as well, according to server and grad Kailee Lien.

“One of the regulars put in 80 pounds of ice for me. I haven’t seen him yet here today, unfortunately,” Lien says. “I have a couple words I’d like to share with him. It was very cold but it was very fun.”

“I’ve heard it’s cold, so hopefully the last two girls warmed it up for me a little bit, but again I’m just thankful for the situation so I’ll take it,” says Zenner. “If it’s warm water, cold water, I’m just excited to hop in.”

But the event was more than a chance to dunk a senior, it was a way to say thank you.

“All the money we raise today is going to go back to those people for their college education as a way to give back to them,” Seth Gebauer says.

For the graduates, it was the best thing they could ask for.

“It means a lot that they are doing this for us,” Lien says. “I really appreciate it.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local pastor holds anti-racism event

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A local pastor held an event Sunday that she hopes will start to bring change to the Eau Claire community.

Homepage

Altoona man turns 105

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Turning 105 years old is always worthy of celebrating. But this birthday celebration was especially meaningful since COVID19 has kept Harry Boehm's family and friends from seeing him recently.

News

Janesville Police investigating after a body was found

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw and Tajma Hall
A death investigation is underway in Janesville.

News

Wisconsin sees 769 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
According to the Department of Health Services for Wisconsin, the state is seeing 769 new cases today.

Latest News

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping.

News

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday.

News

Bruce Stock Appreciation Day

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today was Bruce Stock Appreciation Day and it was filled with festivities. During the day there was a car show, venders and food set up throughout the town and tonight there was live music from South of 8, the Lincoln Boys and Chris Kroeze.

News

Pioneer Village Museum reopens

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After a long wait to reopen their doors, the Pioneer Village Museum in Barron County finally reopened today.

News

Masking up at the farmers market

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Denton Postlewait
If you've been to the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market this season, you might have noticed some new changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homepage

Renovations underway for local Eau Claire church

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Eau Claire is being renovated.