Chippewa Falls man charged with child sexual assault

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with child sexual assault in Chippewa County court.

Court records show Timothy Boehnen, 37, has been charged with two counts of first degree child sexual assault- sexual contact with a child under age 13.

The criminal complaint says that multiple juveniles told law enforcement that Boehnen had touched them inappropriate spots.

Boehnen’s signature bond was set at $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court next on July 14.

