Advertisement

Chippewa Falls seniors get special send-off

By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Seniors across the county are missing out on many high-school memories due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After COVID-19 canceled most of their senior year, seven Chippewa Falls students got a unique send-off today at the SandBar and Grill.
After COVID-19 canceled most of their senior year, seven Chippewa Falls students got a unique send-off today at the SandBar and Grill.(WEAU)

One local bar made sure some seven recent Chippewa Falls graduates got the send-off the deserve. The students are also employees at the restaurant and according to the SandBar co-owners Seth and Katie Gebauer, it was important to them that those students got a senior send-off.

“We have seven staff members that are graduating this year and because they didn’t really have the proper end of the school year or prom or graduation ceremony,” said Seth Gebauer. “We wanted yo do something fun for them.”

“We’re always going to be that class, the Coronavirus class you could say,” says recent grad and bartender Alexis Zenner.

Each grad spent 45 minutes in a dunk tank with friends, family and even strangers trying to dunk them.

“People are excited to see it. Even if they don’t know the seniors and things like that they are willing to participate,” says Katie Gebauer. “I would say that we’ve had, at least 50 to 100 different people participate and we’ve only been doing it an hour and a half.”

Some of the restaurants regulars got into the celebration as well, according to server and grad Kailee Lien.

“One of the regulars put in 80 pounds of ice for me. I haven’t seen him yet here today, unfortunately,” Lien says. “I have a couple words I’d like to share with him. It was very cold but it was very fun.”

“I’ve heard it’s cold, so hopefully the last two girls warmed it up for me a little bit, but again I’m just thankful for the situation so I’ll take it,” says Zenner. “If it’s warm water, cold water, I’m just excited to hop in.”

But the event was more than a chance to dunk a senior, it was a way to say thank you.

“All the money we raise today is going to go back to those people for their college education as a way to give back to them,” Seth Gebauer says.

For the graduates, it was the best thing they could ask for.

“It means a lot that they are doing this for us,” Lien says. “I really appreciate it.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Community testing held in Trempealeau County amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Wisconsin National Guard offered free COVID-19 tests on Monday to community members at Eleva-Strum High School in Trempealeau County.

News

Teen hurt after crash in Trempealeau County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
A teenager is hurt after he lost control of his car and rolled into a creek.

News

All-Star game raises money for Children’s Wisconsin

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Dozens of Wisconsin high school football players would usually be getting ready for an All-Star game this week.

News

Duncan McKinley set to join the Wisconsin Badgers for long snapping

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Duncan McKinley of Eau Claire Memorial always had dreams of playing college football for the Wisconsin Badgers and he will make that dream a reality joining the team as a long snapper this season, but long snapper wasn't exactly his first choice.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Mayor calls for removal of Hiawatha Statue

Updated: 10 hours ago
Monday, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat sent a letter to the city’s Board of Park Commissioners requesting the removal of the Hiawatha Statue from Riverside Park.

News

Homeless population increasing during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some people out of work and the loss of income is leading some to go without a bed to sleep in.

News

Online survey helps decide long range plan for Carson Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Your input is needed to help create a long range plan for Carson Park.

News

National Weather Service asks for input on possible changes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The National Weather Service (NWS) looks to make changes to its messaging in an effort to simplify terms and make them easier to understand.

News

Blugold Beginnings hosts coding camp

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
This week, students are learning the basic coding skills they need to build websites.

News

Man pronounced dead at the scene of Pierce County crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Algoma man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Pierce County on Sunday.