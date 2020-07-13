Duncan McKinley set to join the Wisconsin Badgers for long snapping

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Duncan McKinley of Eau Claire Memorial always had dreams of playing college football for the Wisconsin Badgers and he will make that dream a reality joining the team as a long snapper this season, but long snapper wasn't exactly his first choice.

Duncan said, “First I wanted to be a wide receiver at the college level but looking at my athletic ability I didn’t think that was possible. In 6th grade my dad suggested I started long snapping and I was kind of iffy about it at the start but once I started working with Kyle Stelter of Special Teams University here in Eau Claire I started to enjoy it a lot more.”

Now, Duncan is regarded as one of the best incoming freshman long snappers in the country receiving a four and a half star recruiting grade and it was never a question of where he wanted to be.

"Really nervous talking to the coach just because it was my dream school but it was also kind of a relief knowing that I got the offer from them and I took it right away as soon as I got the call. I just love the badgers so much, I have ever since I could remember and it is such an honor to be a part of the team," said Duncan.

Training to be one of the best long snappers is just like any other position, it takes countless hours of preparation to make a play that could win or lose your team a game.

Duncan said, “It’s pretty difficult because you are expected to be perfect every time and you are doing it upside down too so I have to work on it about an hour every day on just snapping.”

Duncan will continue to long snap and hopes that after his time as a Badger, he will get a chance to snap at the professional level.

