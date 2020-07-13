Eau Claire man charged with child pornography, out on signature bond

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man has been charged with child pornography and is out on a $2,500 signature bond.

Court records show Kevin P. McCarthy, 56, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The Eau Claire County criminal complaint says a female caller called the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office saying she found several discs containing “inappropriate material”.

Law enforcement found multiple devices with images. Detectives said that one hard drive contained hundreds of images of child pornography.

McCarthy is scheduled to be back in court on August 26.

His signature bond was signed July 13.

